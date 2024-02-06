"What a win from being 32 for 4": Cricket fraternity joyous as India seal U-19 World Cup final berth

New Delhi [India], February 6 : The Indian cricketing community shared their joy as the 'Boys In Blue' scripted a fierce comeback against South Africa to seal their place in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 final.

With a thrilling two-wicket win over South Africa in the final, India reached their fifth consecutive men's U-19 World Cup final. The Indian U19s survived a top-order collapse and rode on masterful knocks from skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas to reach the final of the showpiece event with a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at Benoni on Tuesday.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah were among those took to social media platforms to shower praise on the young team.

India were staring down the barrel at 32-4 when Dhas and skipper Saharan came out and transformed the match with delightful strokeplay and game sense.

https://twitter.com/SGanguly99/status/1754897944049033690

"What a win from being 32 for 4 ...fantastic performance from the young boys .. some good talent in this South African side too," Ganguly posted on X.

Jay Shah lauded the masterful knocks from skipper Saharan and Dhas.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1754903152929931598

"What an extraordinary win for the Boys in Blue! Congratulations for their success in the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final 1 against South Africa, driven by Raj Limbani's exceptional performance, taking three wickets along with Uday Saharan and Sachin Das's remarkable half-centuries. Onto the finals with unstoppable momentum!"

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also lauded India's effort and said, "Fifth consecutive #U19WC final! Well done boys!"

https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1754902597373468731

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated India for "reaching yet another final" and wrote, "There are some exciting young talent playing u-19 world final for team India Well done boys for reaching yet another final for nicely done so far. Go well in the final. #U19WorldCup2024."

https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1754909833986441398

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wrote, "Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas giving #KaranArjun vibes in the #U19WorldCup semi-final today!"

https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1754903251047333915

India will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan in the title clash on February 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor