"What do you want us to do?": KL's heated exchange with umpire Dharamsena during Oval Test

London [UK], August 1 : Indian opener KL Rahul indulged in some heated conversation during the second session of day two of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, during which the Indian batter was involved in an argument with on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

The incident took place when Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna gave stares to Joe Root after bowling to him. Things got heated up when Root and Krishna exchanged some words, and Dharmasena objected to both.

Following this, Rahul questioned, "What do you want us to do? Stay quiet" to which Dharmasena replied "You will like any bowler come and walk to you." Rahul, in anger, asked, "Then what do you want us to do, just bat, bowl and go home?"

Later, Mohammed Siraj got the better of Joe Root for 29 off 45 balls, including six fours. Siraj and Krishna grabbed four wickets each.

Coming to the match, three scalps each from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna brought India right back into the game as England finished on 215/7, trailing by nine runs at the end of the second session on Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Oval, on Friday.

Siraj removed England skipper Ollie Pope, No.1 Test batter Joe Root and Jacob Bethell all plumb LBW.

Prasidh took two wickets right before tea as he removed England's highest run scorer of the ongoing series, Jamie Smith, for eight, followed by Jamie Overton for a duck.

At the start of the second session's play, England were 109/1, with Crawley (52*) and Ollie Pope (12*) unbeaten. They trail by 115 runs.

Brief Scores: England: 215/7 (Zak Crawley 64, Ben Duckett 43; Prasidh Krishna 3/51). Vs India 224 (Karun Nair 57, Sai Sudharsan 38; Gus Atkinson 5/33).

