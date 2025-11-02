What Happens if India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai?

India Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match: India and South Africa will meet in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2, 2025. However, rain could once again play a major role in the title clash, as showers are forecast in Navi Mumbai on matchday.

According to the ICC’s playing conditions, the final has a reserve day. If rain disrupts play on Sunday, officials will make every effort to complete the match on the scheduled day, even with a reduced number of overs. A minimum of 20 overs per side is required to constitute a match. If that limit is met, the result will be decided using the DLS method, and the reserve day will not be used.

If play cannot continue and the 20-over requirement is not met, the match will resume from the same point on the reserve day.

However, if the reserve day is also washed out and no result is possible, India and South Africa will be declared joint winners of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.