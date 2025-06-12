New Delhi [India], June 12 : Legendary South African and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers penned a heartwarming letter for his former Red and Gold franchise following their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, highlighting his deep connection with the team, its star batter and close friend Virat Kohli and several of its youngsters including skipper Rajat Patidar, even after retirement from the sport.

De Villiers was amongst many in attendance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3, a historic night in IPL history when RCB and its superstar player Virat ended their 18-year-long wait for a trophy, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a well-contested final.

De Villiers posted his letter on Instagram. He is RCB's second-highest run-scorer of all time, with 4,522 runs in 157 matches and 145 innings at an average of 41.10, including two centuries and 37 half-centuries. His runs came at an impressive strike rate of 158.33.

In his letter, he started, "Dear RCB family, Last night was something words will never fully do justice to, but I will try, because the heart deserves to speak when it is full. As I walked into the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the sun had already dipped below the skyline, but it felt like the red of RCB still lit up the horizon. A neutral venue, they said, but when I heard the roar, saw the jerseys, the flags, the faces painted with red and gold, I knew this was home."

De Villiers said that even in the Western part of India, they all could feel as if they were at the side's home stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"What I witnessed was not just a cricket match, but a culmination. A culmination of belief, heartbreaks, near misses, miracles, and an undying loyalty that no trophy, until now, had been able to reward. But last night, it happened. RCB, the team that became family to me, are the champions of the IPL. Well, it feels good to say that," he added.

The batter said that he had dreamt of this moment but never imagined that it could all come up so perfectly, with the fans, the leadership, people working behind the scenes all coming together like never before.

"That is what made this so much more than just a victory," he added.

De Villiers also noted his brief "eye" exchange with Virat, saying, "And then, as if the night hadn't already stirred every emotion, there was Virat, standing at long off, right in front of me. Our eyes met for a brief moment, and that was all it took. We did not need words."

"In that quiet exchange, everything was understood. The years, the near misses, the weight we had both carried for this dream. There were tears, yes, but more than that, there was a deep, unspoken knowing."

"We have shared countless innings, conversations, and battles together, but the words he spoke after the game, the way he acknowledged our journey, contributions, and shared memories, it touched a part of me that few things in this game ever have. That moment reminded me. It is not about the numbers."

De Villiers was also delighted that skipper Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, who were starting their IPL journey during his final years with the franchise, stepped up on the biggest stage, and it was "surreal" for AB.

"I have seen their raw potential, their hunger in the nets, their excitement just to share a dressing room, and now, they have turned that promise into history, and I could not be prouder."

"To the RCB management, to the coaching staff, to the ever loyal fans, and to every single player who's worn this jersey, thank you for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful legacy. Even though I was not out there batting last night, a piece of my heart always will be."

"This title means more because of the journey that came before it, and for me, this will always be one of the greatest joys of my life. Seeing the team I love finally lift their trophy. With all my love, pride, and gratitude, you Mr. 360," he concluded.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

Krunal Pandya was named 'Player of the Match' for his impactful bowling performance.The title wait continues for PBKS, who made their second IPL final and their first in 11 years.

