"What if this happens in bedroom": Anushka Sharma on leaked video of Virat Kohli

India batter Virat Kohli who is on duty with the national side for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was subjected to invasion of privacy. The right hander shared a video and was seemingly not appreciative of the behaviour of a man (suspected to be a member of the hotel staff) invading his room. Bollywood actress and wife of the player, Anushka Sharma immediately took heed of the situation and lashed out on the ‘fanatics’ for invading personal space.

Sharing a screenshot of the video, the actor wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

An enraged Kohli shared the video and wrote, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”