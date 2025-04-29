"Whatever result is visible, success I have achieved, is due to my parents": Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 : After redefining the standards of T20 cricket with his record-shattering blitzkrieg, Rajasthan Royals' young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi said the success he has achieved so far is due to his parents.

Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old sensation, lit the 'Pink City' with his fireworks during Rajasthan's pursuit of a daunting 210-run target against Gujarat Titans on Monday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His barrage of boundaries and rollicking display left the wave of pink in the stands, and the rest of the spectators, enchanted. With Yashasvi Jaiswal reduced to a mere spectator at the other end, Suryavanshi broke the record for the fastest century by an Indian in the cash-rich league, achieving the feat in 35 deliveries and establishing himself as a prospect for many years to come.

However, Suryavanshi's road to success didn't come easily. He revealed the numerous efforts his parents made to help him reach the level of success he has achieved so far. With his mother waking up early in the morning to prepare food for him before his practice session, his father leaving his work to focus on his son's game, and numerous other efforts, the 14-year-old has made significant progress in his career.

"Whatever I am today, I owe it to my parents. My mother used to wake up early because I had to go to practice, and she used to prepare food for me. She would sleep for three hours. My father left his work for me, and my big brother is handling it now. We were struggling. My father has backed me and said I would be able to achieve it. Whatever result is visible today, and the success I have achieved, is due to my parents," Vaibhav said in a video posted by IPL on X.

Suryavanshi got off the mark with a towering 90m maximum over long-on in the opening over, forcing Mohammed Siraj to admire the effortless marvel along with the rest of the spectators. After the 'Miyaan Magic' vanished and Rashid Khan's spin webs were cut through, Suryavanshi had left GT's think tank clueless.

As GT aimlessly tried to find a solution to end Suryavanshi's blitzkrieg, the game had slipped away from their hands. It took a searing yorker from Prasidh Krishna to put an end to Suryavanshi's relentless onslaught on 101(38). Despite the late wicket, the damage was done, and GT was left with no choice but to surrender to an 8-wicket defeat.

