What's Ashes cricket without comments from past players: England skipper Ben Stokes

London [UK], June 28 : England's Captain Ben Stokes responded to the criticism he received from the former cricketers for declaring the first innings of the Ashes opening match.

England faced defeat in the match by a narrow margin as Australia won by just two wickets on the last day at Edgbaston.

"What's Ashes cricket without a little bit of comments from past players," Stokes said as quoted by Sky Sports.

England declared their first innings on 393-8 late on day one, even though Joe Root was batting at 118*.

When asked about the criticism he received on the declaration, The England captain said that they will not change their approach as this is the way they will play the game.

"I've said it for a long time now, we've found a way of cricket which brings the best out of us as a team. We're not always going to be on the right side of results and that goes the same for every team, regardless of the way they play. We found huge success in our mentality and the way we go out and take the game on, so things won't change," he added.

Stokes backed Ollie Robinson's aggression and said that he is one of the best bowlers in the world. Robinson picked up five wickets in the match.

"It's not the only time where emotions of professional sport have come out in that form. I think Ollie Robinson is the [fifth] best bowler in the world, he's averaging 21 with the ball, that's all I think I really need to say about it all," he added.

"Ollie Robinson doesn't let stuff like that affect him. He's been a quality performer every time he's walked on to the field for England and his performances have proven that.

"I definitely won't be having a word with him, telling him to rein himself in because you don't want to take something away from a player that gets the best out of him. He loves the competition and it's professional sport, emotions are high, it's an Ashes series - there was a moment where we really needed a desperate breakthrough and he was the man to get that," he further added.

Australia and England will play their second test match of the Ashes Series at the historic Lord's on Wednesday.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

