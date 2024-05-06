Wheal, Jones return as Scotland announce squad for T20 World Cup

Edinburgh [Scotland], May 6 : Scotland on Monday named their 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will kick off on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

Opening batter Michael Jones and speedster Brad Wheal will return to Scotland's T20I set-up for the upcoming marquee event.

The duo made their last appearance in the format during the T20 World Cup 2022. However, they are not a part of the squad that will take part in their upcoming T20I tri-series in the Netherlands, which will play a part in their preparations for the tournament.

Richie Berrington will lead the side as Scotland will look to build on the performances they produced during the previous event, which saw them defeat the West Indies.

"To have Michael Jones and Brad Wheal available, their experience from previous T20 World Cups is crucial for the group. I'm looking forward to meeting them both, getting to know them and seeing their skills up close," head coach Doug Watson said in a statement released by Cricket Scotland.

"The bulk of the squad have been together for a while now and did a fantastic job last summer at both the 50-over Qualifier and the T20 Qualifier. It's nice to have a bit of continuity along the way, although they haven't played a lot of cricket since. Hopefully, we can see the same level from these players, if not higher, when we get to the Caribbean," he added.

To prepare for the much-awaited tournament, Scotland will compete against the Netherlands and Ireland in a tri-series which will kick off on May 18.

Watson expressed his excitement for Scotland to leave an impression on the global stage and the role that the tri-series will play in the preparation of the tournament.

"I'm very excited about what lies ahead, and I think the players are too, the closer we get to it. We're getting a few games in before then; we're off to play Netherlands and Ireland next week, and that'll be good just to get a bit of competitiveness under our belts. We're done with training now, and we want to play competitive cricket," Watson said.

"For us as a nation, it's a real opportunity to shine on the global stage. If you look at the landscape of cricket now, with all the different franchise tournaments available for these guys to play in around the world, this is still the pinnacle. From a personal and team perspective, it's massive," he added.

Scotland are placed in Group B of the T20 World Cup with England, Australia, Oman and Namibia.

Scotland will kick off their campaign against England on June 4 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

