Wheelchair Cricket T20 Trophy: India-Sri Lanka set to clash in 5-match T20 series

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 : Amidst the echoes of camaraderie, anticipation mounts for the upcoming APL-Appollo Wheelchair Cricket T20 Trophy, as both the Sri Lankan and Indian captains convened for a joint press conference, setting the stage for an unprecedented display of sportsmanship and competition.

Wheelchair Cricket T20 Trophy is slated to commence from June 11 to June 16, 2024, at the prestigious Shahid Vijay Pathik Cricket Complex, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In a remarkable display of camaraderie and cultural exchange, the Sri Lankan wheelchair cricket team arrived in India yesterday to a warm and traditional Indian welcome.

During the press conference, Sri Lankan Coach Mungula and Captain Thusitha Mahinda, expressed his admiration for the exceptional facilities provided to wheelchair cricketers in India, highlighting the seamless integration of tradition and modernity. Mahinda remarked, "This is the best ever arrangement I have seen among all countries. It is very heartening to see how India is taking disability cricket forward and setting new benchmarks."

In response, Indian captain, Somjeet, emphasized the team's unwavering commitment to delivering captivating performances on the field. He stated, "Our team has been diligently preparing in all aspects of the game, including mental fitness. We are confident in our abilities and look forward to entertaining the spectators with our cricket."

Abhai Pratap Singh, President of the Wheelchair Cricket Association of India, extended a heartfelt invitation to spectators to witness the matches first hand, urging cricket enthusiasts to embrace the thrill and excitement of wheelchair cricket. Singh emphasized, "Unless people see it, they won't be able to understand the fun of it. I invite everyone to come and witness the matches being played on an international ground."

Ravi Chauhan, Secretary of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), hailed the event as a significant milestone in the journey of wheelchair cricket. Chauhan expressed, " Our Indian Deaf Cricket team is ready to go to England and our wheelchair cricket team is set to play series against Sri Lanka at home. We extend our best wishes to both teams and celebrate the inclusivity and excellence that define this sport. Disability cricket definitely on its road towards golden period"

Rajesh Bhardwaj, Chairman, Corporate Communication Committee, PD Cricket, DCCI, expressed his happiness over the tournament and said "The corporate world is thrilled to hear stories of these players and wants to come and help them. We just have to provide a great platform for our players to play well and showcase their talent".

The Wheelchair Cricket T20 Trophy promises to be a celebration of talent, resilience and camaraderie, embodying the true spirit of cricket and heralding a new era of inclusivity in sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor