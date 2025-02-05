When big players step up, standard of entire team goes up: Sharjah Warriorz head coach JP Duminy

Sharjah [UAE], February 5 : Sharjah Warriorz scripted history when they secured their playoff spot for the first time in Season 3 of the ILT20. They achieved the feat after securing three wins in their last three league matches, setting up an Eliminator clash against the MI Emirates, that will take place on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Reflecting on this milestone and shedding some light on their approach, head coach JP Duminy emphasized on the importance of building a strong cohesive team to set the standard for his side, a release said.

"The thing we discussed at the start was that we wanted to be very consistent in our behaviours. It's the set of values and standards we want to adhere to, and whatever the result might be, we try to be as consistent as we can with it. We believe that guys will respond as best as they can. We know as leaders we're not necessarily responsible for results but we're responsible for the people who are responsible for the results. So, how do we get them in the best frame of mind is the important part to find that consistency and performance," he said, according to the release.

Duminy also credited the match-winners Sharjah Warriorz has on their side and the impact they have made this season. "Having match-winners in your team is always important. You think of guys like Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade, who are World Cup winners. They've obviously got a formula and an idea of how to perform in big moments. They've showed their class and as soon as they've come in, they understand what's needed of them and the standards they have to adhere to. That's been exciting. It's not something you can coach per se, but you want to give them the space to be relaxed and free and understand that they have the potential to make big decisions under pressure. Fortunately, they have executed the plans and hopefully, they can be consistent in the playoffs as well," he stated.

Duminy also highlighted the importance of his team going into the final week of the tournament with good form and momentum. He said, "To win big games and tournaments, you need a few guys to be consistent in their performances and you naturally would lean on your big gun players who have been through it in the previous times, to come through. We've seen this particularly in the last few games for us. The big players have really stepped up and put in some big performances. As much as you rely on them, the other guys grow in confidence when your big players are stepping up because it just raises the standard of the playing eleven. In the playoff week, you catch momentum that creates confidence, and anybody can really step up and put in a big performance for the team."

Duminy also gave some insight into Tim Southee's leadership style and how the vastly experienced New Zealand bowler has helped the team. He explained, "It's been amazing to work with Tim Southee as captain. I'm a firm believer in your captain and coach needing to have a sound and sincere relationship with each other. What we've done well is the ability to communicate in pressure moments. He has rallied the troops beautifully. If the team needs a little bit of a jolt, he's stepped up. If the guys need an arm around the shoulder, he understands that. He comes with a huge amount of experience in international cricket, so he not only understands how to manage his people well but also get the best out of them. And that's been the true mark of a good leader and captain in a short space of time. He certainly has great qualities as a leader, and he's excited for this coming week. Hopefully, he can lead from the front through his performances as well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor