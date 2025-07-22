"When both sides are good, this kind of back-and-forth is expected:" Chanderpaul on England-India Test series

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Birmingham [UK], July 22 : Ahead of the fourth Test between England and India, West Indies Champions player Shivnarine Chanderpaul expressed his thoughts on the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where he said that when two great play each other, theses kinds of results are expected.

The Three Lions are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match series after winning the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs. Now, the visitors will take on the Ben Stokes-led side in the fourth Test of the series, which will be played at Old Trafford from July 23.

Speaking about the ongoing England-India Test series, Chanderpaul told ANI, "When you have strong teams competing against each other, these things are bound to happen. Sometimes your team will win, and sometimes the opposition will. India needs to fight hard to bounce back, level the game, and push to win the tournament. When both sides are good, this kind of back-and-forth is expected."

Recapping the Lord's Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, an unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, with the ball rolling back into the stumps after a landing on the pitch, marked the end of India's stubborn resistance at Lord's, with Ravindra Jadeja left stranded following a heartbreaking 22-run loss.

India lost the match despite dominating England for large parts of the game, with Jasprit Bumrah being one of the standout performers. He took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

England squad for fourth Test against India: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

