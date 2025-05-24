"When guys like these retire...": Ajit Agarkar on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ashwin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Chairman of India Men's Senior Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar reflected on Indian veteran Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from test cricket.

Agarkar highlighted the difficulty of replacing stalwarts like Ashwin, who retired earlier this year, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. He emphasised their significant contributions and the respect earned through their achievements.

"When guys like these retire, it will always be big holes to fill. Ashwin retired a few months back as well. Those three guys are the stalwarts of our cricket. It is always difficult. I have had conversations with both of them. Virat reached out in early April and said he wants to finish...Maybe it was time for him, and when it comes from him, you need to respect that. Both of them have earned that respect. We will obviously miss him. He is a guy who has played 123 test matches and scored 30 Test centuries," Ajit Agarkar said in a press conference.

Rohit ended his 11-year-long Test career on May 7 after representing the country in 67 Tests. This left India with a massive leadership hole ahead of the England tour starting in June, which will kickstart their ICC World Test Championship campaign.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month, marking the end of a brilliant career spanning 14 years and 123 Tests. Virat's 14-year journey in the whites transformed India into a result-producing machine.

He infused aggression and the culture of fitness into a team riddled with youth and experience. In a career that redefined the demands of the game, Virat scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties, and finished as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format.

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain for India, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy in the longest format. On Saturday, the BCCI announced the squad for the highly anticipated five-match Test series against England starting from June 20.

