"When Hardik comes out on top, I'll sit back, watch everyone sing his praises": MI coach Pollard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Mumbai Indians batting coach, Kieron Pollard, backed Hardik Pandya after he struggled throughout IPL's 'El Clasico', which saw Chennai Super Kings walk away with a 20-run win in the ongoing season.

The Wankhede Stadium lived up to its reputation as a high-scoring ground as yet another run fest unfolded in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday.

Pandya took the mantle to bowl the final over and gave away 26 runs as MS Dhoni turned back the clock and brought out his former self. He struck three consecutive sixes to power CSK to 206/4.

While chasing the target, Hardik came out to bat when the required run rate was just under 13. He got dismissed for 2 off 6 balls as the asking rate shot up to 17.

Pollard backed Pandya and stated that the time will come soon when everyone will sing his praise.

"I don't know if it will affect his confidence. He is a confident guy, he has been great around the group. In cricket, you have good days and bad days and I am seeing an individual who is working bloody hard to improve his skills and plying his trade," Pollard said in the post-match press conference.

"I am fed up of [us] looking to pinpoint individuals; cricket is a team game at the end of the day. This is an individual that is going to represent the country in less than six weeks' time, and all are going to cheer him and want him to do well. So high time we try to encourage and stop nitpicking and see if we can get the best out of one of the great allrounders India has produced. He can bat, bowl and field, and has a X-factor about him. I hope very well deep down within my heart that when he comes out on top, I'll sit back and watch everyone sing his praises," he added.

Since returning from the injury that he suffered in last year's ODI World Cup, Pandya has struggled to return to form. In six matches, Pandya has scored 131 runs at an average of 26.20. While with the Gujarat Ttitans, he scored at an average of 37.86 but had a low strike rate because of the anchor role he played for the franchise.

"As an individual you have to evolve. When you are young, you have the youthful exuberance. You go out and do things in a certain manner. The older you get, accountability and responsibility kick in," Pollard said.

"What I am seeing is the guy is evolving. We, as individuals, want to see certain things but sometimes the game does not demand certain things and [players] are going to make mistakes as you go along, as we all have done. The individual has put in the work and hard work pays off. So, all of us will be singing his praises when time comes," he added.

Coming to the match, MI put CSK to bat after winning the toss. CSK soared high with valiant knocks from Shivam Dube (66*) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (69). MS Dhoni added the finishing touches with his short cameo, powering CSK to 206/4.

In reply, Rohit Sharma stuck a rollicking 105* but failed to get MI across the finishing line.

