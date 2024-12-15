"When he's in zone, I almost go unnoticed....": Head on Smith's century against Brisbane

Brisbane [Australia], December 15 : Following his 241-run stand with Steve Smith during the third Test at Brisbane, Australian batter Travis Head said that he enjoys batting with the veteran and hilariously noted that whenever the 35-year-old bats, he goes unnoticed.

Smith roared back to form with his 33rd Test century during a crucial double-century stand with Travis Head on a challenging second day for India at Brisbane on Sunday. This was Smith's first century after a drought of 25 inningsthe longest stretch in his Test career without reaching three figures. Given the context of the series and ongoing discussions about his declining form and ageing, this innings could be one of the most significant of his career.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Head spoke on his partnership with Smith, saying, "I have always enjoyed playing with Steve, and I think you go back to that Test Championship. I have always felt when he is in the zone and when he is batting really well, I almost go unnoticed."

"Back in his, I am not going to say heyday, but in the couple of years of Test where he proper dominated and didn't ever feel like he was going to get out, I felt like I was invisible at the other end, and all the plans and everything went into Steve. Today felt a little bit like that. He rode his luck a little bit, but I felt like he was moving really well. I felt like I was not going to lose my partner at the other end, which means that I can be a little bit more relaxed in things, express myself a little bit more, knowing that, hey, at the other end, my partner's going to hang around for me. I just enjoy the group. I enjoy the coaching staff," he concluded.

Smith has finally a Test ton to his name, his first in over one and the half year. In the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, he has made 858 runs at an average of 34.32 in 15 matches, with two centuries and four fifties to his name in 28 innings. His best score is 110.

In eight Tests and 14 innings this year, Smith has scored 333 runs at an average of 30.27, with a century and fifty each.

Speaking about his familiarity of playing with India, Head said that he has played enough with them and has a blueprint for them.

"I felt like today they moved through some really good plans. I felt under pressure most of the time. I felt like I had to be on my game most of the time, and I am really pleased with the way I was able to work through those gears. Obviously, short ball plan, spin. I thought (Ravindra) Jadeja started really well. There was a bit of bounce and spin. I am very pleased with how I started against him, and I am pleased with how they worked through the gears," he said.

"Yeah, I picked those moments up, but India definitely came with some different plans today. As a batter, all you want to try and do is get through those plans. We worked again today, which is nice, but look, I have got to start fresh again when I get another opportunity. Quick one moving forward into the Test match. The new ball looked like it quickened up a little bit. Second new ball. We were talking about a mark on it. There was maybe a thought about declaration, but it never really seemed like the right time," he concluded.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to ball first. After a wicketless run on day one that lasted around 13 overs, India returned fresh on day two and removed Usman Khawaja (21 in 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9) and Marnus Labuschagne (12) quickly to reduce Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run stand between Smith (101 in 190 balls, with 12 fours) and Head (152 in 160 balls, with 18 fours) proved to be a massive headache for India that left India without answers. After Bumrah (5/72) broke the partnership, there were some quick wickets, but Australia ended the day strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten.

