"When I see children trying to copy my action....": Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 : Following a fine spell against Bangladesh, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that he is happy to have inspired the young generation through his fast bowling.

Fine performances by Indian pacers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, helped the hosts secure a tight advantage at the end of day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai on Friday. Bumrah completed 400 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 10th bowler from his team to do so.

Speaking to JioCinema after the game, Bumrah said that he does not recommend children to copy his bowling action.

"I do not know how to react to that (being told that he is an inspiration). But you know, when I was a kid, I used to. I was a fan of fast bowling. I learnt through watching television. I fell in love with the sport by that. Now, sometimes when I see children trying to copy my action, I do not recommend it. But you know, sometimes it is what it is. You get inspired by something,, and you try and find your own way. I am very happy to create an impact whenever I can," Bumrah told the broadcaster.

The pacer also said he does not get "too high" after being praised or too low after being criticised.

"I try to give my absolute best. So I try to focus on what I can do, and I try to give my absolute best. I wanted to play for India. So playing for India. No complaints. And I want to give my best for as long as I can," he further added.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 in 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

At the end of day three, India was 81/3, with Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) unbeaten, having lost their top order consisting of Rohit (5), Jaiswal (10), and Virat (17) early. India leads by 308 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor