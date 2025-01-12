When tennis met cricket: Novak Djokovic left gobsmacked during Melbourne derby in BBL

Docklands [Australia], January 12 : Serbia icon and tennis sensation Novak Djokovic had a priceless reaction during the BBL clash between Stars and Renegades in the Melbourne derby.

Glenn Maxwell produced a memorable 90 off 52 balls to steer the Stars to victory. But it was Djokovic's reaction to captain Marcus Stoinis' dismissal that stole the show in the first innings.

Djokovic, who is in Melbourne these days hoping to extend his record 10 Australian Open triumphs, was present during the BBL clash on Sunday at the Marvel Stadium.

On the third ball of the eighth over, Stoinis launched the ball high in the air while trying to clear the boundary rope. The timing was a bit off as the ball eventually landed in the hands of Kane Williamson at long-on.

The Serbian icon was left gobsmacked when he saw the ball nearly touching the roof before falling into the hands of Williamson. Stoinis, who himself had a look of disbelief, returned back with a score of 18(10).

Maxwell continued to charge down at the bowlers with his sheer power-hitting masterclass. He muscled the bowlers away to pick up towering sixes for fun.

The seasoned all-rounder's 90 was laced with four boundaries and a whopping ten sixes. His herculean effort lifted Stars to a competitive total of 165.

In reply, Renegades floundered while trying to chase down 161. Mark Steketee spearheaded the bowling attack and picked up a five-wicket haul while giving away 17 runs in his four-over spell.

On the tennis front, Djokovic will begin his campaign at the Rod Laver Arena against Nishesh Basavareddy of the United States on Monday. If Djokovic goes all the way to lift the title, it will mark a century of tour-level titles. He recently took part in the Brisbane International, losing to Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals.

