"When you win...": Union Sports Min Mandaviya lauds Team India on PD Champions Trophy win

New Delhi [India], January 24 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Team India for securing the physically disabled (PD) Champions Trophy title, saying that when the team wins, the country as a whole wins. He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the differently-abled people under which everyone gets equal rights to develop themselves.

Mandaviya, honoured the Indian Physical Disability (PD) Cricket Team on winning the PD Champions Trophy 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The team defeated England in the tournament final, demonstrating exceptional skill and resilience. The Indian PD Cricket Team, supported by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organization Svayam, was felicitated at the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

While speaking during the felicitation ceremony, Mandaviya said, "You have not only emerged victorious on an international platform but when you win, your team wins the country wins. PM has a commitment towards Divyang - everyone in the country should get equal rights to develop oneself. It is not always that the country's name will be honoured by people who are able-bodied. Can't the differently-abled people be called as fit? You all deserve special greetings."

The selection process for the Indian PD Cricket Team took place in Udaipur, where over 450 cricketers from 28 states turned up for the Nationals. From the pool, 56 were selected for the Challenger Trophy in Jaipur and ultimately, 17 were shortlisted to represent India.

Mentioning the growing list of achievements brought to the nation by the specially-abled athletes, from the Paris Paralympics to the PD Champions Trophy 2025, Mandaviya added, "Our 'divyang' athletes are giving us many reasons to be proud and pushing us to step up our support towards them. The government is with you and you have to use your success to inspire more youth through various platforms."

The event, held on Friday, was also attended by the full team, coaches, DCCI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan, Svayam Founder-Chairperson Sminu Jindal and Sports Ministry officials.

