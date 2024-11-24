"When you're on first tour of Australia.....": Shastri hails "next big thing" Jaiswal

Perth [Australia], November 24 : Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri praised young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his scintillating century against Australia in the Perth Test against Australia, saying that he did a fabolous job trying to live up to expectations of the "next big thing" and adapting well after a duck in the first innings.

Jaiswal rewrote record books against Australia during the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Optus Stadium. The left-hander scored a mammoth 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 54.21.

"When you are on your first tour of Australia, 22 years of age ... there is a big build up. You have been touted as the next big thing and to live up to those expectations, I think he did a fabulous job," Shastri said as quoted by FOX Cricket.

"It is not easy. (Australia) is one of the toughest places to deliver, especially in a place like Perth. When you come from the sub-continent, the bounce that you are used to there as compared to here in Perth is chalk and cheese."

"For him to adapt and do everything right, especially after getting out for a duck in the first innings, is a tribute to his character and his temperament," he added.

Shastri said that Jaiswal will go from Australia "twice the player."

"He set the stadium alight today," he concluded.

With four 150-plus scores, which are also all of his four international centuries, Jaiswal has joined Sachin Tendulkar, Pakistan's Javed Miandad and South Africa's Graeme Smith for second-most 150-plus scores before turning 23. Australian legend Don Bradman had most 150-plus scores in Tests before turning 23 (8).

Jaiswal has also overtook India legend Vijay Hazare (1,420 runs) tally and brought up most runs by an Indian after first 15 Tests. In 15 Tests, Jaiswal has scored 1,568 runs at an average of 58.07, with four centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 214*.

The most runs after 15 Tests is held by Australia's Bradman, who had scored 2,115 runs after his first 15 Tests.

Jaiswal also became the third Indian cricketer to slam a century on his maiden tour to Australia at the Optus Stadium in the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Sunday.

The other two batters to achieve this landmark are ML Jaisimha who did it in the 1967-68 tour and the other player is legendary Sunil Gavaskar did it in the 1977-78 tour.

The southpaw also registered the record of scoring the most Test 100s in a calendar year before turning 23 for India. He will celebrate his birthday on December 28. The batter currently has three hundred so far with three matches still to go in 2024.

The players above Jaiswal in this list are Sunil Gavaskar in 1971 (4), Vinod Kambli in 1993 (4), Ravi Shastri in 1984 (3), and Sachin Tendulkar in 1992 (3). The last Indian opener to score a Test hundred in Australia was KL Rahul (110) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2014-15.

There is one more record he made with this century. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer scored the most Test hundreds (4) before turning 23 for India after Sachin Tendulkar (8), Ravi Shastri (5), Sunil Gavaskar (4) and Vinod Kambli (4)

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India was bundled out for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 in 78 balls, with three centuries and a six) playing crucial knocks and forming a vital 48-run sixth wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two wickets each.

Australia's reply was even worse and they were reduced to 79/9 at one point. However, Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took Aussies to 104 runs, giving India a lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-most bowler for India, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana also impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

In their second innings, India swelled their lead massively. There was a 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul (77 in 176 balls, with five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal had a fine 74 run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (25 in 71 balls, with two fours). Later, he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. An 89-run stand between Virat (100* in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and

Washington Sundar (29 in 94 balls, with a six) and a 77-run stand with Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes) pushed India to 487/6. India lead by 533 runs, giving Aussies a gigantic 534 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood got a wicket each.

At the end of day's play, Australia was 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj getting one.

