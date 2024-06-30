Whenever he has ball in hands, he tends to create magic: Rohit Sharma lauds pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 30 : India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 and said that the 30-year-old can create magic whenever he has a ball in his hands.

The India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Tournament' after his phenomenal performance in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. Bumrah was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament after bagging 15 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 4.17.

The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit talked about the factor that led to the emergence of the champions and the India skipper said that Henrich Klaasen's dismissal was 'very crucial' for them. He also praised Hardik Pandya's bowling.

"In a game like this, there are a lot of turnarounds. I cannot single out one or two aspects of the game, but looking at where the game was when four or five overs were left, obviously that wicket of Klassen when Hardik took that wicket, that was actually very crucial from our point of view. And then again, Miller's wicket at the back in the last over, that catch of Surya of Hardik's bowling was again superb," Rohit said.

He also hailed Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership in the first inning that helped them to finish off with a good score while batting.

Rohit further added that both Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were superb in the match against South Africa.

"You can't forget what the batters did with the bat, Virat getting that runs, Axar playing that part, and then eventually us finishing off with the score that we finished. And then obviously when we started with the ball, Bumrah, Arshdeep were superb. I don't know how much I can talk about Bumrah. Obviously, we've been seeing this with him for such a long time now. Whenever he has ball in hands, he tends to create magic for us every time. I am very lucky to have players like this in my squad. Players who are playing for me and Team India. Really, really grateful, and thankful as well," he added.

Recapping the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

