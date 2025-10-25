Sydney [Australia], October 25 : Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Rohit Sharma for looking like "a million dollars, all set and poised" during his century against Australia in the third ODI at Sydney, while he also said that Virat Kohli, who scored a brilliant 70-odd runs, was looking like "he is properly enjoying himself".

Rohit's spectacular 121* in 125 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes brought the power, while Virat's serene 74* in 81 balls showcased immensely brilliant strike rotation, calculated risk-taking abilities. Both put on a 168-run stand unbeaten to help India chase 236 runs and avoid a series whitewash with a nine-wicket win against the Aussies.

This came after a two matches of rustiness and lack of rhythm for both. While Rohit had at least grinded it out at Adelaide, going from a 28-ball six to a 97-ball 73, Virat made a great comeback after two successive ducks.

Speaking on Ash ki Baat, Ashwin said, "What stuck out with Rohit, that he looked proper fit and lean. That is why he is able to get those runs and get going. Even while running with Gill, he wanted a third run, but Gill refused. The quality of batting is always there, but if you are fit, you lose weight, you are able to feel light, and skill will take over. Rohit is looking a million dollars. He is looking all set and poised."

Ashwin expressed surprise over how people were not expecting Rohit to score runs. He also commented that while Virat was not at his best, he found a way to score runs and looks like he is enjoying himself.

"He (Rohit) has been one of your best white-ball batters over the decade or so. I was always very confident that he and Virat would both make runs. Virat was not at his best, but still, he found a way to get those runs. The straight drive he played was a sight to behold. All his fans will be very happy today. Virat looked like he is properly enjoying himself. I think it is in his mind now that whatever he is playing now is a real gift for him, and he has to enjoy this phase of his career. The whole stadium was clapping for him when he took the first single," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. A 61-run stand between skipper Mitchell Marsh (41 in 50 balls, with five fours and a six) and Travis Head (29 in 25 balls, with six fours) started off things for Australia.

Matt Short contributed a knock of 30 in 41 balls, with two fours, and a 59-run stand between Matt Renshaw (56 in 58 balls, with two fours) and Alex Carey (24 in 37 balls, with a four) took the Aussies to 183/3. But from there, Aussies collapsed to 236 all out in 46.4 overs, with Harshit Rana (4/39 in 8.4 overs), Washington Sundar (2/44) being the pick of the bowlers and Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav getting one each.

In the 237 run-chase, India was off to a solid start with a 69-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (24 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six). From there, something happened that fans had waited for all series, as Rohit Sharma (121* in 125 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) and Virat Kohli (74* in 81 balls, with seven fours) put on an unbeaten 168-run partnership and achieved several milestones, winning the match with nine wickets still in hand.

Rohit won the 'Player of the Match' award and the 'Player of the Series' award as well for top-scoring in the series with 202 runs, including a century and a fifty each.

