Who Is Saqib Mahmood? All About England's Fast Bowler Who Made History During IND vs ENG 4th T20I

England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood made history on Friday during his debut in front of Indian fans. He achieved a record-breaking feat by becoming the first bowler to claim a triple-wicket maiden over against India.

Mahmood set another world record, becoming the first bowler in Men’s T20I history to take three wickets in a single over without conceding a run. This remarkable achievement occurred in his first over of the tour at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India’s top-order batsmen were left stunned by Mahmood’s exceptional skill.

Who Is Saqib Mahmood?

Saqib Mahmood’s international career has faced several challenges. These include recurring injuries and the rise of other fast bowlers, which limited his chances to play for the national team. He made his T20I debut in November 2019 against New Zealand in Wellington. Mahmood made his ODI debut in February 2020 against South Africa in Johannesburg. He made his Test debut in March 2022 against the West Indies in Bridgetown.

Mahmood has played in 2 Test matches, 9 ODIs, and 18 T20Is, claiming 38 wickets in his first 29 international appearances. His wicket tally now stands at 41 in 30 international matches.