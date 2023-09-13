Who will join Team India in Asia Cup 2023 final?

New Delhi [India], September 13 : India have already booked their place in the final of this year's Asia Cup, but it remains to be seen just who will meet Rohit Sharma's side in the title decider.

India continued their unbeaten run at this year's tournament with an impressive 41-run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday, and they already know they will feature in the final in Colombo on September 17.

Here is a look at the four teams in the Super Four phase of the tournament and what matches remain that will shape who reaches the final.

*India

Points: 4

Net run rate: 2.690

Matches remaining: Bangladesh (September 15)

The seven-time Asia Cup champions are on track for an eighth title in Sri Lanka this year and on current form it's easy to see why.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (194) has more runs than any other player at the event, while evergreen spinner Kuldeep Yadav is tied for the most wickets at the tournament with nine.

India will be hoping to remain unbeaten when they take on Bangladesh in their last Super Four match against Bangladesh on September 15 and are sure to keep a close eye on proceedings between Sri Lanka and Pakistan to see who they will face in the final.

*Sri Lanka

Points: 2

Net run rate: - 0.200

Matches remaining: Pakistan (September 14)

While this campaign has not exactly gone to plan for Sri Lanka, the reigning Asia Cup champions are still well placed to defend their title if they can return to winning ways.

By virtue of a superior net run rate to Pakistan, Sri Lanka are well placed to reach this year's final and can earn a place in the decider by not tasting defeat in their final Super Four match against Babar Azam's side on September 14.

A win will have them qualify with ease, while a tie or no result will also see them progress as there is no reserve day scheduled for the final two Super Four matches.

*Pakistan

Points: 2

Net run rate: - 1.892

Matches remaining: Sri Lanka (September 14)

The equation is simple for Pakistan. Win against Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 14 and they are through to the final against India. Conversely, any other result in that match will see them miss out.

That would not be an easy task for the two-time Asia Cup champions though, who are searching for their first title since 2012 and have some fresh injury concerns to a pair of key fast bowlers.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up niggles during their 228-run loss to India, with selectors reacting quickly by calling up fellow quicks Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan for the remainder of the tournament.

*Bangladesh

Points: 0

Net run rate: - 0.749

Matches remaining: India (September 15)

Sri Lanka's loss to India on Tuesday effectively knocked Bangladesh out of contention of reaching this year's Asia Cup final, but Shakib Al Hasan's men still have plenty to play for in their final match of the tournament.

Bangladesh have won just one match so far at the event and will be keen to returning to winning ways to obtain some confidence ahead of the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India next month.

