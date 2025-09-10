Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not Playing for India in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 2nd Match?

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match: Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been left out of India’s playing 11 for their Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium. Arshdeep was expected to partner Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. However, captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to go with only one specialist fast bowler. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have been picked as fast-bowling all-rounders while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy have been included as spinners.

The decision means Arshdeep continues to sit out despite being part of recent squads. He did not feature in the Test series against England and now misses the start of the Asia Cup campaign.

Arshdeep had a strong IPL season for Punjab Kings earlier this year, taking 21 wickets in 17 games. In T20 internationals, the 26-year-old has been among India’s most reliable bowlers since his debut in 2022. He has 99 wickets from 63 matches at an average of 18.30.

He last played for India in the T20I home series against England where he took four wickets in three games.

India’s playing 11 vs UAE: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.