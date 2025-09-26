Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing in Today’s IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 6?

India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Update: India will be without star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their Super Fours match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26, 2025. The match is a dead rubber. Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the race to the final, while India have already qualified for the summit clash. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not specify a reason for Bumrah’s absence. The pacer is likely being rested for workload management. He was also rested during India’s group-stage match against Oman.

Bumrah is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with five wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 7.33. He claimed 2 wickets for 18 runs in four overs in India’s 41-run win over Bangladesh on September 24.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team would continue with their current approach and were looking forward to the match. "Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in," he said during the toss.

Intensity ✅#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 is geared up for its final match of #Super4 against Sri Lanka 🙌

India have made two changes to their playing XI. Bumrah and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been replaced by pacers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Sri Lanka also made one change, with Janith Liyanage coming in for Chamika Karunaratne.

India vs Sri Lanka Super Match 6 (A1 v B1) Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

India are on a five-match unbeaten streak in the tournament and will look to maintain momentum ahead of the final against Pakistan on Sunday, September 28, 2025.