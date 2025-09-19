Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing for India in Today’s India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 12?

India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Update: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the playing XI for the 12th match of Group A against Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, September 19, 2025. The Men in Blue have already secured a place in the Super 4 stage after consecutive wins over the UAE and Pakistan. With a crucial opening Super 4 clash against Pakistan scheduled for Sunday, September 21, Bumrah has been rested to manage workload.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the changes at the toss. He said the team chose to bat first to test its depth and provide game time for other players. Harshit Rana has been included in the XI in place of Bumrah. Yadav added that the openers will get a better idea of pitch conditions once the innings begins.

Bumrah has contributed in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. In two matches, he has taken three wickets at an average of 15.66 and an economy of 6.71. He has also bowled consistently in the powerplay, playing a key role with the new ball.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

Fans can watch live today's match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. The game can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. A subscription is required for streaming.