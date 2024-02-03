"Why we need to prepare turning tracks in India...": Sourav Ganguly lays thrust on 'good wickets'

New Delhi [India], February 3 : Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has laid thrust on playing on good wickets in India to ensure that batting quality does not drop and raised questions over the need to prepare "turning tracks".

Ganguly praised quality of India's bowling attack including pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Sami, Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar.

Taking to X, Ganguly said that India need to play on good wickets rather than only on spin-friendly pitches.

"When I see Bumrah Sami Siraj Mukesh bowl . I wonder why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India ..my conviction of playing on good wickets keeps getting stronger every game .. They will get 20 wickets on any surface with ashwin jadeja Kuldeep and axar .. batting quality dropping because of pitches in last 6 to 7 yrs at home ..good wickets are a must .. india will still win over 5 days ..@bcci," Ganguly said.

When I see Bumrah Sami Siraj Mukesh bowl . I wonder why do we need to prepare turning tracks in india ..my conviction of playing on good wickets keeps getting stronger every game .. They will get 20 wickets on any surface with ashwin jadeja Kuldeep and axar .. batting quality…— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 3, 2024

India have England in trouble in the second Test at Vishakapatnam on Saturday as they established a 171-run first-inning's lead after bowling out the visitors for 253 runs due to a decisive spell by pacer Jasprit Bumrah who took six wickets.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 396 after a superb double ton by young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India were in an advantageous position after the first innings in the first Test also but lost the match as Ollie Pope scored a brilliant 196 in the second innings to see England through. England are 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Brief Score: India 396 & 28/0 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 15*, Rohit Sharma 13*, James Anderson 0/6) vs England 253 (Zak Crawly 76, Ben Stokes 47, Jasprit Bumrah 6/45.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor