WI v IND: I don’t see Hardik Pandya bowling ten overs, says Aakash Chopra

Bridgetown, July 27 Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes the side should not be relying on fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bowl his full quota of ten overs ahead of the first ODI against the West Indies at Kensington Oval.

Chopra also feels that Pandya bowling either five or six overs in ODIs would be sufficient, and is keen to see how skipper Rohit Sharma handles him in the three-game series as India restart their preparation for Men’s ODI World Cup at home from October 5 to November 19.

“I am viewing him as someone who can give you five to six overs and not consistently giving you ten overs. Well, we will also find out in the three ODIs whether he is actually bowling and if he is bowling, how many overs Rohit Sharma is giving him the responsibility to bowl,” Chopra was quoted as saying by broadcasters JioCinema.

Ex-India opener Abhinav Mukund also agreed with Chopra’s views. “If you get even five or six overs from him then you are getting the job done out of him. We have got five bowlers already in contention.”

“If Jadeja is playing and Hardik Pandya is playing, there are two genuine all-rounders. We shouldn’t think as Hardik Pandya being a front line ten over bowling option,” he added.

Saba Karim, the former India wicketkeeper and selector, feels Pandya is a vital cog in India’s success with both bat and ball. “If even he can bowl five to six overs that will be very handy for the Indian side because Hardik in the playing eleven brings the right kind of balance.”

“He is a terrific performer with the willow, coming in at number five- six. He can also bat as a floater plus if she can chip in with those 4-5 overs of incisive pace bowling, that will be very important for India’s success.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor