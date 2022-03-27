WI vs Eng, 3rd Test: Mayers, Da Silva shine to give hosts upper-hand on Day 3 (Stumps)

Joshua Da Silva's unbeaten ton and Kayle Mayer's five-wicket haul gave West Indies a dominating position against England on Day 3 of the ongoing third and final Test, here in Saint George's, Grenada.

At Stumps, England's score read at 103/8, leading by 10 runs. Currently, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach are standing unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming Day 3 at 232/8, West Indies batters Da Silva and Kemar Roach continued with their knocks but they faced a blow when the latter had to depart as he was dismissed by Saqib Mahmood. with 245 runs on the board.

Jayden Seales then joined hand with Da Silva and the duo anchored the innings for the hosts. Da Silva kept on thrashing the England bowlers and scored his century, to keep the scoreboard moving.

It was finally who struck for the visitors and sent Seales back to the dugout and ended the West Indies' batting run at 297, with Da Silva remaining unbeaten.

Coming to bat, England made a horrible start as they lost an early wicket of Zak Crawley with just 14 runs on the board. Joe Root and Daniel Lawerence then followed the footsteps of Crawley and also departed, after they fell prey to the fiery spell of Mayers, leaving the visitors total at 27/3.

Opener Alex Lees was joined by Ben Stokes, who also couldn't do much for his side and got dismissed by Mayers with just 4 runs in his kitty. It was then Jonny Bairstow, who came to crease with Lees and the duo played a brief partnership and kept the scoreboard moving for England.

Alzarri Joseph then brought another breakthrough for West Indies as he dismissed Bairstow and left England's total at 80/5. Ben Foakes, who came to the crease after Bairstow's dismissal, also got run out after scoring only 2 runs.

Mayers struck back again and scalped two wickets in the form of Lees and Craig Overton. Later, Woakes and Leach came to the crease and ended Day 3 at 103/8 for England.

Brief scores: England 204, 103/8 (Alex Lees 31, Jonny Bairstow 22; Kyle Mayers 5/9) vs West Indies 297 (Joshua Da Silva 100*, John Campbell 35*; Chris Woakes 3/59).

( With inputs from ANI )

