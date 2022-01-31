WI vs Eng, 5th T20I: Feeling good about my role in team, says Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder expressed happiness after his five-wicket haul helped his side clinch the victory against England fifth and final T20I here at the Kensington Oval on Monday.

Holder also became the first West Indies' men's bowler to take a T20I hat-trick. With this win, West Indies won the five-match series 3-2.

"A classic finish wasn't the best start, but I just wanted to stay in the game. Did not work well yesterday, but was totally opposite tonight. I was a bit disappointed with the no-ball, I look to be disciplined, but then to get the next five balls perfectly was nice. Was just pumped up, I love to play at Kensington Oval, we've the best fans in the world, credit to the English fans for coming in as well. A lot of hard work, can improve on my death bowling, add some variations. But I'm gaining confidence and so is the captain in me," said Holder after the game.

"Bowling the last over tonight just added to it, I'm happy that I was given the responsibility. I am feeling good about my role in the team, I pass on my experience, pride myself as a complete team player, just want to put my hand up, even when I'm not bowling, I can share a few things with the younger lot. A lot of thanks to the management and the staff. Big thumbs-up to the ECB and the English guys, they aren't just great players, but they're good and humble people," he added.

Chasing 180, only James Vince got going for England with the bat as he played a 55-run knock from 35 balls. Sam Billings also chipped in with a 41-run inning, but it did not prove enough as West Indies kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

Holder and Hosein were the standout performers and the duo ensured that the hosts end up winning the series.

Earlier, Kieron Pollard and Rovman Powell played unbeaten knocks of 41 and 35 to help West Indies post 179/4 in the allotted twenty overs. For England, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone returned with two wickets each.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor