WI vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Match Online

West Indies Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday. Rizwan made one change to his playing XI. Fast bowler Naseem Shah replaced Shaheen Afridi. Rizwan said the decision was tactical to bring fresh legs into the attack. "We wanted to bowl first. On a good wicket it does not matter. We made some mistakes but there were positives which we want to take into this game," Rizwan said.

For West Indies, all-rounder Romario Shepherd came in for Jediah Blades. Windies captain Shai Hope spoke about the importance of winning for automatic World Cup qualification. "We have to do what we do well. There is a bit of morning moisture so we need to assess conditions well. It is a big opportunity for us. We have not won against Pakistan here in a long time. We want to make this a positive sign. Our goal is to win every game and climb the ladder to qualify automatically for the World Cup," Hope said.

The pitch report from the official broadcaster said the surface has patches that will favour spinners slightly. The pitch has remained the same throughout the series. There is no dew factor expected for this game.

Here are the streaming and telecast details for the third ODI between West Indies and Pakistan:

Match Date and Time:

Tuesday, August 12 at 7 PM IST

Toss at 6:30 PM IST

Venue:

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Telecast:

No live TV broadcast in India

Live Streaming:

Available on FanCode app and website

Playing XI for West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper/captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Playing XI for Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan (wicketkeeper/captain), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.