"Wicket mera hai, khaate me uske jaana chahiye": Avesh Khan's special praise for Bishnoi's remarkable catch

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 11 : India pacer Avesh Khan had special praise in store for his fellow spinner Ravi Bishnoi, whose moment of magic in the field became one of the highlights of India's win in the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe.

In the ongoing five-match T20I series, India bounced back to take a 2-1 lead following their 23-run triumph in the third match.

While defending 182, Bishnoi weaved magic on the field to reduce Zimbabwe to 19/3 inside the powerplay.

Brian Bennett tried to powerfully cut the ball but failed to clear the 30-yard circle, with Bishnoi proving to be the hurdle. He leapt in the air and took a reaction catch, leaving Bennett with a wry smile on his face.

Avesh praised the 23-year-old for the efforts that he put on the field and said in a video posted by BCCI on X, "We were shocked. He is a good fielder and works on his fielding. I got the wicket, but it should go in his tally (Wicket mera ha khaate me uske jaana chahiye)."

Rinku Singh acknowledged Bishnoi's remarkable effort but believes he has taken better catches in his career.

"He has caught better catches than that. It was an outstanding catch," Rinku said.

India captain Shubman Gill heaped praise on the young spinner and said, "It was delightful to watch. Very happy with the team's win. The catch that Bishi (Bishnoi) took was absolutely remarkable. Cricket is a team sport. It is very important to have fun when you are fielding, and if you are having fun, then you are always in the game."

Despite a late surge from Dion Myers, the asking rate proved to be much of a challenge for the hosts. India went ahead in the series with a 23-run win.

After facing a setback in the series opener, India dominated Zimbabwe in all facets of the game in the second and the third T20I.

India will be keen to clinch the series in the 4th T20I, which will be played on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club.

