'Will be sorely missed', says Cummins on Warner's impact on the team

New Delhi, Jan 2 Australian Test captain Pat Cummins reflected on David Warner's impact on the entire team, saying the veteran opener's absence will be deeply felt as the 36-year-old set to play his final Test match in Sydney, starting from Wednesday.

In 111 Tests since making his debut in 2011, Warner has amassed 8695 runs at an average of 44.6. His impressive record includes 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries, showcasing his ability to swiftly turn the game in Australia's favor. He stands as one of the most successful openers for Australia in the format.

Cummins detailed the significant influence Warner exerted on the entire team, expressing that his presence as an individual will be deeply missed after the conclusion of the third Test in Sydney.

“There’s always something going on with Davey. It’s always fun, (he) brings a lot of good energy to the group. Over the course of over a dozen years, we’ve gone through a lot together. It’s been great and he’s going to be sorely missed," Cummins told Sen Cricket.

The veteran opener will play his 112th and final Test on his home deck, the SCG, when Australia hunts a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan.

"I look back to when he started (and) I think there was a way that you were meant to bat in Test cricket. Especially as an opening batter (where) there is a certain style and that’s how you’re supposed to play. He turned that upside down.

“Putting the pressure right back on to the bowlers. Striking at 70 or 80 in Test cricket was absolutely unheard of and I think you’ve seen a lot of teams around the world follow that lead. He’s going to be a huge loss. Hopefully we’ll have a great week for him here," said Cummins.

Warner’s final Test match for Australia begins in Sydney on Wednesday, with the Aussies holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead heading into the final Test against Pakistan.

