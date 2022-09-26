Will Cameron Green replace Ravindra Jadeja as CSK's big all-rounder

Cameron Green has done his reputation no harm after the conclusion of India Australia T20 series. Opening the batting in T20I cricket for the very first time, he struck two fifties in three games ending his series against India with 118 runs from three games striking at 214.55 and averaging nearly 40.

Despite the heroics, Green missed out on a T20 World Cup berth at home. However, he could earn big bucks in the upcoming IPL auction. With Ravindra Jadeja parting ways with CSK, someone like Cameron Green is the perfect all-rounder to replace him. He has shown that he can open the batting and gives them more than one role with the bat. Reacting to Green's devastating knock, former India opener Wasim Jaffer predicted that the Aussie star could be in high demand at the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.