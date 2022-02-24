Will certainly celebrate with Williamson: Tom Latham on NZ being honoured with Halberg Awards

After being honoured with Halberg Awards, New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham said that the team would love to celebrate the occasion with batter Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson has been under rehabilitation since November 2021, due to a long-standing elbow injury.

"It's very special to have that recognition for the year, but for us, it was over a [longer] period of time to win that Test Championship. It's not just the team, it's the wider network of New Zealand Cricket. We're all trying to push for the same thing and to have that recognition was really special," said Latham as reported by ESPncricinfo.

"[As for Willimason], the quality player he is, we've seen that day in and day out, and for him to get that recognition is very special - not only for his play but also as a leader and a person as well. We will certainly celebrate with him when we get a chance to," he added

The stand-in skipper further expressed happiness on his side being honoured with Halberg Awards, which recognise the top performers in New Zealand sport.

BlackCaps are currently at sixth place on the WTC points table, with 46.66 percentage points from five matches.

"On the whole, for us, it's about the WTC and you get as many points as possible. Points at home are really vital. Nowadays in international cricket, it's so hard to win away from home, so points in your own country are really important," said Latham.

New Zealand defeated South Africa in the 1st Test by an innings and 276 runs. Both the teams will be squaring off for the second and final Test on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

