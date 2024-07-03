"Will forever remember these 5-7 seconds": Suryakumar Yadav on crucial catch in World Cup final

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his match-winning catch of David Miller during the ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa, saying that he was initially thinking of saving a boundary and credited fielding coach T Dilip for the match-defining, World Cup winning moment.

Suryakumar was one of the stars for India during the World Cup, contributing 199 runs in eight games at an average of 28.42, with two half-centuries and some other fine contributions in tough matches. His contribution also included some stunning catches throughout the tournament.

During the last over of the final, David Miller, known to deliver clutch, breakthrough and match-winning performances for the Proteas, attempted a big shot when 16 runs were needed from six balls. However, the ball found Suryakumar Yadav near the boundary, who plucked a remarkable catch, first catching the ball and putting it in the air, crossing the boundary and returning inside quickly to complete the catch. The catch was crucial to turn the match in India's favour and the South African batter was out for 21 runs. The Men in Blue captured their second ICC T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win.

Speaking to Revsportz, Suryakumar said, "When I started running I was not thinking of the catch. I was running with every iota of strength in my legs to make sure I somehow saved the boundary. I wanted to throw the ball back in and save two or three runs at least for the team. And honestly, I was not thinking of the catch. When I reached the ball and it came into my hands I realised there was an opportunity for me to take the catch and toss the ball up. I felt I could go out and come back in to complete that catch. I had 5-7 seconds to make that call and let me say to you I will forever remember these 5-7 seconds in my life. I made the call and it worked out for us."

Suryakumar said that he was indeed under pressure to complete the catch and it would be a lie to say that he was not. But the team had worked hard on their fielding under T Dilip, taking at least 150 such catches during practice.

"He has worked very hard with us and each one of us have taken out 15 mins during practice to train with him. As batters, we can contribute only in one department and often fielding goes unnoticed. But here each one of us have trained separately and the results are showing. The catch, I will say, is a product of the work we have put in," he concluded.

In the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for South Africa. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought them back into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, restricting South Africa 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. India ended their ICC title drought which lasted nearly 11 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor