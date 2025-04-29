Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 : Former India and current Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathour believes "special" Vaibhav Suryavanshi will have a "special" place in Indian cricket if he keeps working hard following his record-shattering heroics against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryavanshi left an everlasting impression on Monday night in the history of the T20 format with his grand spectacle at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The 14-year-old, who has recently taken baby steps in his career, toyed with GT's bowling unit, boasting 694 international caps.

His record-tumbling 101 from a mere 35 deliveries broke the backbone of Gujarat's 209/4 defence and put Rajasthan's five-match losing streak to rest. His sizzling century inspired the Royals to a commanding eight-wicket triumph with a handful of overs to spare.

"Everything is special about him. If he keeps doing it and keeps working hard, he will have a long career. He is a special kid and has a special talent. If he keeps working hard, he will have a special place in Indian cricket," Rathour remarked in the post-match press conference.

The 14-year-old got off the mark with a towering 90m maximum over long-on in the opening over, forcing Mohammed Siraj to admire the effortless marvel along with the rest of the spectators.

While riding on his luck, the young southpaw kept charging at the bowlers with a touch of unorthodox batting technique, even though some of his shots were miscued and safely dropped on the ground. Even after muscling the ball away for 52 runs off 20 in the powerplay, Suryavanshi still wanted to prove he could get 49 in the next 18 deliveries.

He left GT shell-shocked and brought up his maiden IPL century in a similar fashion to how he opened his account. He went on the back foot and pulled it away over the deep mid-wicket. The helmet was off, and the beaming smile said it all as the head coach, Rahul Dravid, got out of his wheelchair to give a standing ovation to the youngster.

"I thought it was really special. We have been watching him in the nets for the past two months and know what he is capable of. But to do it in front of this kind of crowd and a situation like this against a really good bowling attack. I think it was really special. A lot of credit to him," Rathour said.

"He is a special talent. What makes him special, I think, is that for a 14-year-old kid to play like this makes him special. We saw him four months back when he gave the trial. A lot of credit to him; he has a great temperament today. It was an extraordinary innings," he added.

Suryavanshi, at 14 years and 32 days, became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket and the second-fastest to hit a ton in the cash-rich league's history. It took a searing yorker from Prasidh Krishna to put an end to Suryavanshi's relentless onslaught. However, by the time he returned, the damage was done; GT eventually surrendered to an 8-wicket defeat.

