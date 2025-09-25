"Will hit six sixes in an over....": Kaif's bold prediction on opener Abhishek Sharma

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Following India's win over Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif hailed opener Abhishek Sharma for his explosive knock, saying that this "future superstar" will hit "six sixes in an over" someday.

Abhishek's 37-ball 75, consisting of six fours and five sixes almost single-handedly carried India's batting to a what was a sub-par score of 168 during their clash against Bangladesh. While India won the match by 41 runs thanks to some fantastic bowling from spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek walked away with another 'Player of the Match' award.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Abhishek, despite his high-risk, high-reward style, has emerged as the backbone of Indian batting, getting them fine starts with Shubman Gill. He is the top run-getter with 248 runs in five innings at an average of 49.60, a stunning strike rate of 206.66, and two fifties.

This year, Abhishek, who had a shaky start to his international career with a string of poor scores after century against Zimbabwe in his second T20I, has delivered an unbelievable blend of maturity and consistency, scoring 527 runs in 10 innings at an average of 52.70 and an astonishing strike rate of 213.36, with a century and three fifties, with best score being a 54-ball 135 against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He has smashed 47 fours and 39 sixes this year in 247 balls faced so far.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Kaif said, "Whenever Abhishek delivers with the bat, he wins the Man of the Match... When he plays, he alone wins the game. When Rohit Sharma left, there was a question about his replacement... Who will bat powerfully in the powerplay? We have got the answer, and the name is Abhishek Sharma."

"It's not batting, it's his statement. On his day, he can destroy a bowler's career during the power play. He can even hit six sixes in six balls. And, see, it will happen in the future. Abhishek Sharma will hit six sixes in six balls. I am saying this on my YouTube channel because it will happen. The range of shots that he has, the mental power, and understanding of the game. He plays fast bowlers well, and he is equally good against spin," he added.

Kaif further elaborated how Abhishek was just nine runs off nine balls and was dropped. But after the first three overs, he went on to score 66 runs in his next 28 balls, striking at above 200.

"In the previous game, he was nine off nine deliveries, the catch went down, and he was struggling. He was struggling for the first three overs, but even then, on his bad night, he smashed 66 off his next 28 balls. Even on his day, he knows that he can change the complexion of the game in just one over... He is a future superstar," he concluded.

