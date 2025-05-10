Will IPL 2025 Resume Following India-Pakistan Ceasefire Decision?

After the relation between India and Pakistan got worsen the IPL 2025 edition was suspended for indefinitely period. On Saturday India and Pakistan agreed on 'full and Immediate ceasefire ', following which now question arises when will the IPL resume its game?

As per the News18 reports if the situation in India remains normal the match can began from next weekend or even before that. While many foreign players have departed, they may return to complete the remaining IPL 2025 matches. ESPNCricinfo reported on Saturday that Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are potential host cities for the 16 remaining IPL 2025 matches, should the tournament resume in May following its suspension on Friday.

Several team officials informed ESPNcricinfo that the remainder of the tournament could be played later in the year. When it comes to resuming the cash-rich league, among the most significant challenges that the BCCI faces in the current situation is bringing back overseas players. After the suspension was announced, teams began to disband, and players began to get the next available flight to their respective destinations. According to ESPNcricinfo, a majority of the overseas players are expected to fly out of India by the end of Saturday.

The franchises remain optimistic about the return of overseas players in a scenario where the tournament resumes later in May. However, they offered no guarantee that the tournament would extend beyond the window of May 25, the date when the IPL 2025 final was scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Several players will engage in their bilateral commitments and the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, which will be played at Lord's from June 11.

Overall, 57 matches were completed in IPL 2025, and the 58th fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off after 10.1 overs. (With ANI Inputs)

BCCI Statement On Suspension

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders."

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans ; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders."