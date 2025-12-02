Will Jacks replaces injured Mark Wood in England's Gabba XI

Brisbane [Australia], December 2 : England all-rounder Will Jacks is set to make his first Ashes appearance in Brisbane in the second Test against Australia, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He replaces the injured Mark Wood, while the remaining team is the same.

Jacks has thus far featured in two Tests, both of them during the team's tour of Pakistan in 2022.

He has six wickets in the format to go with 89 runs. He claimed a maiden five-wicket haul on debut against Pakistan in 2022.

"Something I am really looking forward to be in a Ashes Tour in the first place is like something I would not be expecting a few months ago but it has been amazing to be here, be around this team...to be in the xi is a dream come true to play an Ashes series away from home," Will Jacks said in a video posted by the official website of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

England trail the series 1-0 after having lost the opening Test in Perth by eight wickets inside the opening two days.

Despite the loss, skipper Ben Stokes had stated that he was determined to win back the Ashes, with four games remaining.

The second Ashes Test begins in Brisbane from December 4. The series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

England XI for second Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

