Will Jasprit Bumrah Play IND vs ENG 2nd Test at Edgbaston? Ryan ten Doeschate Gives BIG Update (VIDEO)

India vs England 2nd Test: India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection ahead of the second Test against England. The match, part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, is set to begin at Edgbaston on July 2. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, ten Doeschate said the team has yet to decide if Bumrah will be included in the playing eleven. “Bumrah is available for the game. We knew from the start he would play only three of the five Tests. He has had eight days to recover from the last match, but considering the conditions and his workload, we have not made a final decision yet,” he said. “We also need to assess the workload of the other players,” he added.

Bumrah played a key role in the opening Test at Headingley. He claimed five wickets in the first innings to help India take a narrow lead. However, he failed to take a wicket in the second innings as England chased down 371 to win by five wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Team management had earlier stated that Bumrah would feature in only three or four of the five matches. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill had said the final call would be based on fitness and conditions.

Reports suggest Bumrah may be rested for the second Test to manage his workload. His absence could be a major concern for India, as the pace attack struggled in Leeds. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur failed to contain England’s batters and lacked consistency.