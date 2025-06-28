Will Joe Root continue his fine run at Edgbaston?

Edgbaston [UK], June 28 : As England aims to solidify their chances of winning the five-match series during the second Test against India at Edgbaston, all eyes will be on their premier batter Joe Root, who has a fantastic record at the venue.

The second test will start from July 2 onwards. England is leading the five-match series 1-0.

At the venue, Root is England's and overall all-time highest run-getter, with 920 runs in nine Tests and 16 innings at an average of 70.76. This includes three centuries and five fifties. His best score is 142*.

Root needs another 80 runs to become the first-ever batter to score 1,000 runs at this venue in Test cricket.

Root is also England's all-time highest run-getter against India, and 73 more runs will make him the first English batter to score 3,000 Test runs against India. Currently in 31 Tests and 57 innings, he has scored 2,927 runs at an average of 58.54, with 10 centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 218.

During his last three Tests at Birmingham, Root has made 424 runs in five innings at an average of 141.33, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 142*.

Will Root continue his fine run against India and keep his pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's all-time high tally of 15,921 Test runs in the right direction following a match-winning fifty at Leeds?

England Men's Test squad for 2nd Test: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

