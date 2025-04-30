Will Kuldeep Yadav Be Suspended from IPL 2025 for Slapping Rinku Singh After DC vs KKR Match? Video Goes Viral

While standing for a post-match presentation after the game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 29, Kuldeep Yadav suddenly slapped Rinku Singh twice on the face. The cameraman did not miss a movement and recorded live, which shocked everyone, concerned about what happened between the two players. The match was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Delhi suffered their second consecutive defeat. Rinku’s expression visibly changed after the first slap.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, which shows players from both teams were present for post-match interviews. Before the interview began, Rinku Singh, along with other players and team officials, was seen laughing and chatting. Kuldeep Yadav, who was standing next to him, suddenly slapped him on Rinku's face. Initially, it appeared playful, but Rinku’s expression immediately turned serious. Kuldeep slapped him again moments later. In response, Rinku angrily said something to Kuldeep, after which the camera angle changed.

Kuldeep Yadav Slaps Rinku Singh

Viewers on social media expressed their anger, sharing screenshots and clips of the moment. Kuldeep Yadav has reportedly been removed from the IPL, although there has been no official confirmation. Since the video had no audio, it is still unclear what exactly transpired between the two or why Kuldeep hit Rinku.

This incident has drawn comparisons to a similar one from IPL 2008, when Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth, resulting in Harbhajan’s suspension for the rest of the season. In that season, Harbhajan played for Mumbai Indians, while Sreesanth represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Actor Shah Rukh Khan had also faced a season-long ban after allegedly misbehaving with a security guard.