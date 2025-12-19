Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 19 : Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan expressed confidence in his team's future success, highlighting their dominant mindset in lifting their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025.

He emphasised his focus on performance, setting aside the upcoming T20 World Cup squad selection, and acknowledged the tough competition for a spot in the Indian team.

Ishan smashed a century in the final of the SMAT against Haryana at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday. With the century, Kishan became only the second batter to score a century in a SMAT final, after Punjab's Amolpreet Singh (113 against Baroda at Mohali in SMAT 2023-24), and the first captain to achieve the feat. He also set the record for the most sixes by a batter in an SMAT final innings.

Ishan, who last featured in an international match back in November 2023, sent a loud message to national selectors and blazed his way to a 45-ball century, finishing with 101 runs.

Ishan's explosive hundred powered Jharkhand to clinch their first-ever SMAT title, defeating Haryana by 69 runs. Jharkhand posted a massive 262/3, the highest-ever total in a T20 tournament final, before their bowlers clinically dismantled the Haryana chase.

"We'll lift more trophies in the future. This year, our mindset shifted - every player wanted to dominate and win. As for the World Cup squad selection, I focus on performing; that's my job. I don't worry about it. Every player hopes to make the Indian team, but it's tough competition, and we give our best shot," Ishan Kishan told the reporters.

Ajay Nath Shahdeo, President of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), celebrated Jharkhand's historic SMAT win, crediting the team's unity and hard work. He praised every player and the coaching staff for their efforts, highlighting Ishan's leadership role in uplifting the squad and keeping the team united throughout the tournament.

"It's an honour Jharkhand has won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the first time. Every player gave their best, our coaching staff went all out, and Ishan Kishan played a key role in keeping the team united. From the tournament's start, he worked hard to uplift the squad," Ajay Nath Shahdeo said.

This victory marks the first time Jharkhand has ever lifted the premier domestic T20 trophy, joining the elite list of Indian domestic champions. For Ishan Kishan, the century was his fifth in SMAT history, equaling the record for the most hundreds in the tournament and cementing his status as one of the most explosive white-ball players in the country.

