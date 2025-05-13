"Will support players in their individual decisions": Cricket Australia

New Delhi [India] May 13 : The Indian Premier League is expected to resume this weekend, leaving many Australians involved with decisions to make.

Cricket's richest competition, which was suspended on Friday, May 9, for a week amid fighting between India and Pakistan, will resume on Saturday, May 17, following the announcement of a ceasefire between both nations, as per Cricket Australia.

Several Australians involved as players, coaching staff, and commentators left India over the weekend. Now, they must decide whether they can and wish to return. Many were shaken by India-Pakistan tensions leading to the postponement, and several have other commitments.

Most notable is the World Test Championship final against South Africa, which starts at Lord's on June 11, barely a week after the rescheduled IPL final on June 3.

"Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not," CA said in a statement.

"Team management will work through the preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches. We are maintaining communication with the Australian Government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety."

The IPL still has 13 group matches left, including the fixture between Ricky Ponting's Punjab Kings and Mitch Starc's Delhi Capitals, which was called off during the first innings on May 8 as air-raid sirens wailed nearby.

The match that will resume the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 in Bengaluru, one of six venues set to host the remaining regular-season games.

Josh Hazlewood plays for RCB but has been nursing a shoulder injury and missed their most recent match. Besides Hazlewood and Starc, four other Australian WTC players are in IPL teams: skipper Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, and Mitch Starc.

Cummins and Head play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are out of playoff contention even though they have three matches remaining. However, Inglis' Punjab, Starc's Delhi, and Mitch Marsh's Lucknow Super Giants remain in the frame.

Other high-profile Australians involved include Justin Langer, coach at Lucknow, Ponting's assistant Brad Haddin, Chennai batting coach Mike Hussey, and commentators Matthew Hayden and Shane Watson. It is believed that Ponting and Haddin have remained in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor