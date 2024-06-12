"Will treat the upcoming match as a normal game": US vice-captain Aaron Jones on facing India

New York [USA], June 12 : Ahead of his side's clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, USA vice-captain Aaron Jones said that they will treat their upcoming match like a normal game.

Aaron has been a standout batter for USA, with 130 runs in two matches, with the best score of 94* in 40 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes against Canada.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Jones said they are treating their upcoming match as a normal game. He added that they have beaten good teams like India in the past.

"I think we're going to treat it like a normal game. We know India is a good team, but we've beaten good teams before. We don't want to play on names or teams or anything like that. We've beaten good teams in the past. So definitely going to go hard tomorrow against India," Jones said.

He added that they will come up with the best plan possible against India.

"We always plan before every game. We have our team meetings and we have our plans as a team. The coach has his ideas about how to play against all the different teams. So, it's going to be the same thing against India. We have our team meetings and stuff, and we'll come up with the best possible plan," he added.

The USA has played some really fine cricket in their debut World Cup. First, they blew Canada away by pulling off a 195-run chase in the tournament opener with 14 balls left. Then, they almost pulled off a run-chase of 160 runs against Pakistan, but the match was tied and USA won the game in the 'Super Over' while defending 19 runs.

In their previous game, India had defeated Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller by six runs. USA's last game also saw them beat Pakistan in the 'Super Over' after the match ended in a tie. India is at the top of the group with two wins in two games and four points. The USA is in second place with the same win-loss record and four points, though their net run rate is inferior.

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (WK/C), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor