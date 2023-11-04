Will Virat Kohli step up as India's surprise bowler? Here's what Rahul Dravid says

As the ICC World Cup 2023 progresses, the Indian cricket team faces a unique challenge in the form of a lack of a reliable sixth bowling option. This concern emerged following the injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, candidly addressed this issue during a press conference ahead of India's eighth match against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Dravid admitted the absence of a designated sixth bowler in the playing XI but expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt. He highlighted the potential of star batsman Virat Kohli to step in as a supplementary bowling option if the situation demands. It's worth noting that Kohli bowled three balls in a previous game when Pandya was unable to complete his over due to an injury sustained during a match against Bangladesh last month.

"Yes, we don't have the 6th bowling option, but we have a wrong-footed inswinger menace whom we can back for a few overs. He was close to bowling in the last game with the crowd pushing him," Dravid said.

Kohli, who is on the verge of a significant milestone, remains focused on contributing to the team's success rather than individual records. He is just one century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI hundreds. Coach Dravid noted, "Virat Kohli has been really relaxed and keen to do what he has been doing for India. I have seen nothing different in how Virat goes about his business, not worried about his 49th and 50th ODI century or his birthday."

India's impressive unbeaten streak in the tournament, consisting of seven consecutive ODI wins, has cemented their status as the team to beat. India, an undefeated force in the tournament, has won all seven of its ODIs so far, making them the team to beat. However, South Africa has emerged as a strong contender in this World Cup, with an impressive streak of six wins. Both teams are setting the stage for a thrilling contest in this highly anticipated cricketing event.