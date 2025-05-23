William ORourke, Akash Singh shine as LSG posts commanding victory over GT by 33 runs

Ahmedabad, (Gujarat) [India] May 23 : Fiery bowling from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler William ORourke and Akash Singh Maharaj led Lucknow to a commanding victory of 33 runs over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

GT remains on top in the IPL points table, after this defeat, with 9 wins and 4 defeats in their 13 matches, they have 18 points. On the other hand, LSG is placed on sixth with six victories and seven defeats in their 13 macthes, they have 12 points.

Chasing a huge target of 236, GT captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, the top two scorers of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), opened the innings for GT in the second innings.

Sai Sudharsan the orange cap holder of IPL 2025 was removed in the fifth over by William ORourke for 21 (16), his inings included four fours, Jos Butler joined GT skipper in the middle. GT finished their power-play on 67/1, after Butler smashed Avesh Khan for 21 runs.

GT kept getting boundaries on regular intervals before Khan removed Gill in the 8th over courtesy a brilliant catch from Abdul Samad on long off, Gill made 35 (20), his innings included seven fours, Sherfane Rutherford joined Butler in the middle.

Jos Butler was batting in a good rhythm before he was cleaned up by Akash Singh for 33 (18), he smashed three fours and two sixes, Shahrukh Khan joined Rutherford in the middle.

Shahrukh and Rutherford brought up 50 runs partnership for the fourth wicket in just 27 balls, both the batters smashed Shahbaz Ahmed for 19 runs in the 15th over. GT required 71 runs in 30 balls.

William ORourke removed Rutherford in the 17th over for 38 (22) his innings included a four and three sixes, Rahul Tewatia joined Shahrukh in the middle. Shahrukh Khan brought up his first fifty of IPL 2025, in just 22 balls.

O'Rourke took two wickets in the 17th over, he removed Tewatia as well for 2 (3). Ahmed finished his spell after removing Arshad Khan for 1 in the 18th over, GT required 43 runs in 12 balls.

Rashid Khan joined Shahrukh in the middle, Avesh removed Shahrukh for 57(29) his innings included five fours and three sixes, Rabada joined Rashid in the middle.

Ayush Badoni took two wickets in the last over, as GT fell 33 runs.

In bowling, for Lucknow, William O'Rourke (3/27), whereas Avesh Khan and Ayush Badoni picked two wickets each.

Earlier in the match, A maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century from Mitchell Marsh and a quick-fire fifty by Nicholas Pooran powered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a mammoth total of 235/2 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday in the 18th season of the IPL.

GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh opened the innings for LSG, providing a solid start. The duo added a 50-run stand within the powerplay as LSG reached 53 for no loss, with Markram being the aggressor.

Just after the powerplay, Marsh went after Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna, hitting him for a six and a four. He reached his sixth IPL fifty of the season in the 10th over, smashing a six off Sai Kishore in 33 balls.

However, Kishore struck in the same over, dismissing Markram for 36 off 24 balls. His knock included three fours and two sixes. Nicholas Pooran joined Marsh at the crease and announced his arrival by hitting Kishore for a six off his very first ball.

At the halfway mark, LSG were 97/1. Marsh then took on veteran spinner Rashid Khan, plundering 25 runs in an over, including two sixes and three fours. LSG crossed the 150-run mark in the 15th over, scoring 13 runs off Kishore.

At the end of the 15th, they were 160/1. The Marsh-Pooran duo continued their aggressive onslaught, smashing 20 runs off Mohammed Siraj's final over. Marsh brought up his maiden IPL century in just 56 balls in the 17th over.

The pair added 100 runs for the second wicket in just 42 balls.P ooran kept up his form in IPL 2025, reaching his fifth fifty of the season in just 23 balls. Arshad Khan finally ended the massive partnership by removing Marsh for 117 off 64 balls a brilliant innings laced with ten fours and eight sixes.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant came in for the final two overs and made an impact, smashing Rabada for two sixes as LSG posted a daunting total of 235/2 in their 20 overs.

In the bowling department, Sai Kishore (1/34) was the most effective for Gujarat. Arshad Khan also claimed a wicket, while the rest of the GT bowlers went wicketless.

Brief score: LSG 235/2 (Mitchell Marsh 117, Nicholas Pooran 56*; Sai Kishore 1/34) vs GT 202-9 ( Shahrukh Khan 57, Sherfane Rutherford 38; William O'Rourke (3/27).

