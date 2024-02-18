Williamson, Southee set to play 100th Test together during home series against Australia

Wellington [New Zealand], February 18 : New Zealand captain Tim Southee and Kane Williamson are part of the 14-member squad to face Australia in the upcoming two-Test series at home, starting from February 29 onwards at Wellington.

Both players sit at 98 Tests currently and are expected to achieve the landmark in the second Test of the series in Christchurch. Williamson, who already has 8,666 Test runs at an average of 55.9 with 32 centuries to his name, would look to continue his rich form against Australia. He has the most runs for the Kiwis in the Test format, as per ICC.

On the other hand, Southee, with 376 Test wickets at an average of 29.28, would hope to lead his side to a series win against Australia. He's the second all-time Test wicket-taker for New Zealand.

Only Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum, and Ross Taylor have featured in 100 Tests for New Zealand.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead hailed the pair.

"To play 100 Tests for your country is an incredible achievement. It takes a huge amount of longevity and skill, and to keep improving and to manage the demands of Test cricket over a long time is a testament to their character," said Stead as quoted by ICC.

"Tim and Kane continue to be brilliant servants of the game in New Zealand and influential figures in the Black Caps environment."

"Their achievements at Test level speak for themselves and they are undoubtedly two of the greatest players to have ever worn the New Zealand Test shirt," he concluded.

Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

In addition, Daryl Mitchell also returns to the squad after missing out on the second Test against South Africa. He will also miss the upcoming T20I series against Australia to allow a foot injury to heal. Scott Kuggeleijn also made it to the Test squad.

Series Schedule

1st Test - February 29-March 4 - Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington

2nd Test - March 8-12 - Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

