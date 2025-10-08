Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : New Zealand batter Kane Williamson called his team's series whitewash win over India in their own backyard as their "greatest achievement" and something that sits "very very close" to the side's win in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against the same opposition.

Williamson was speaking during the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. Last year, New Zealand pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in cricket history, ending India's unbeaten 12-year-run at home in Test cricket and that too with a first-time-ever 0-3 whitewash. Spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner outspun and outplayed their Indian counterparts and batters so brilliantly that the phase from this series to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia ended up being a retirement tour of sorts for legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, who delivered sub-par performances in these two series.

Kiwis headed to India as wounded lions, getting humiliated by Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-Test series and an ODI series which followed after away from home, with a T20I series draw as their only saving grace during their tour to the Island nation. However, once they landed in India, Tom Latham-led Kiwis were on a mission and made an immediate statement by bundling out India for just 46 runs in the first Bengaluru Test.

Speaking during the awards, Kane said, "One of the biggest challenges in our game and probably in world sport is coming over here or playing away from home, but certainly coming to a place like India against such an incredibly strong side and conditions that are quite different to the ones that we have back home. The team that went over there and performed the way they did was really quite special and incredible in a lot of ways. And for us, as a cricketing nation, it would go down as probably our greatest achievement to date."

"I mean, the World Test Championship Finals is extremely special, but certainly sits very, very close to that. And to do it, in a three-test match series as well, something that we do not always get the opportunity to play in, certainly added to that occasion. So, to come here in such a cricket-rich country that always sets a benchmark for performance like India and perform the way the team did was amazing," he added.

Kane did not play a part in the series due to injuries. The batter, now 35, has opted out of his central contract with New Zealand Cricket and is following a casual agreement, which allows him to balance family time, international cricket, and cash-rich T20 leagues. Kane however says that there is plenty still left in the tank as an international player.

"I still love playing the game, and every opportunity to represent New Zealand remains special," he said. "I recently spent some time in England, and although the team has not played a lot of cricket lately, we have a busy schedule ahead," said Kane.

"Looking back on my international career, I feel incredibly grateful for the journey. There have been transitions with new players coming in, and for me, it is been about moving from captaincy to continuing as part of the group. I still feel connected to that community and want to contribute to a team that is heading in the right direction. There is always plenty to look forward to," he added.

The batter, with over 9,200 runs in 105 Tests with 33 centuries to his name, called for "greater importance" given to the longest format of the game and especially where it faces serious challenges. He also expressed concerns with a proposed two-tier system, on how lower-ranked teams could work their way up to the top tier.

"There has been a lot of discussion about the Test game and how to keep breathing life into it, especially in countries where it's facing greater challenges. The concern with a potential two-tier system is how teams in the second tier can continue to improve and work their way up to the top division," said Williamson as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Kane, an advocate for upgrades like designated windows for Test crickert, is against the idea of two-match Test series, something his nation plays often at their home, but also realises that some boards have financial challenges to overcome in order to host longer series.

"These circumstances aren't ideal, but the Test game faces more challenges in some countries than others. Organising three- or four-match Test series is difficult commercially, making it hard for boards to support," he said.

"However, the Test Championship has helped provide context, leading to more results and making the competition meaningful for teams."

"While some adjustments are needed, the international schedule is very busy with both international and franchise cricket, creating clashes and challenges for players. Managing priorities on the calendar is a big task."

"Two-match Test series are not ideal - I have played many for New Zealand and we always want more games in a series - but often this is the reality. I would love to see the Test game grow with more opportunities for teams and countries to develop, but those are complex discussions," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor