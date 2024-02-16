Williamson, Young guide New Zealand to victory over South Africa in Hamilton Test

Hamilton [New Zealand], February 16 : The partnership between Kane Williamson and Will Young guided the hosts to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over South Africa at Seddon Park on Friday

Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 133 runs which was laced by 12 boundaries and two sixes on the other hand, Young played an unbeaten inning of 60 runs with the help of eight fours.

For the Proteas, the pick of the bowler was Dane Piedt who snapped all three wickets of the New Zealand team in his spell of 32 overs where he conceded 93 runs.

The Blackcaps resumed Day 4 from 40/1 as they need 227 runs more to win, with Tom Latham (21) unbeaten at the crease along with Williamson who joined him in the morning.

Both the batters were able to add only 13 more runs to the overnight score as Latham fell to off-spinner Dane Piedt after scoring 30 runs with the help of five boundaries.

After Latham's dismissal, young Rachin Ravindra came out to the field to bat along with Williamson. Both the batters put on a partnership of 50 runs as the latter smashed a six to Shaun von Berg on the penultimate ball of the 39th over.

Ravindra was dismissed by Piedt on the third ball of the 47th over after scoring 20 runs. After the youngster's wicket, the right-hand batter Will Young came to the crease to support the 33-year-old.

Williamson completed his fifty as he took a single on the bowling of an off-spinner in the 49th over. The right-hand batter along with Young put on a partnership of 50 runs on the second last ball of the 64th over.

At tea, the hosts were 173/3 and they still needed 94 runs to win with Williamson unbeaten on 92* and Young unbeaten on 11*.

Williamson completed his century on the third ball of the 74th over on the bowling of von Berg.

The right-hand batter along with Young completed the 100-run partnership as the latter slammed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm seamer Dane Paterson on the penultimate ball of the 81st over.

Young completed his fifty in the 88th over as he scored a boundary of the second ball on the bowling of Piedt.

Brief Score: New Zealand 211 & 269/3 in 94.2 overs (Kane Williamson 133*, Will Young 60*, Dane Piedt 3/93) vs South Africa 242 & 235 in 69.5 overs (David Bedingham 110, Keegan Peterson 43, William ORourke 5/34).

